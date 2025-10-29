Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Wideout Terry McLaurin is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (230.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, when his Washington Commanders meet the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth a look for his next game versus the Seahawks? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing McLaurin this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Terry McLaurin Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.16

64.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, McLaurin is currently the 76th-ranked fantasy player (225th overall), putting up 26.3 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

In his last three games, McLaurin has totaled 176 receiving yards and one touchdown on 11 catches (17 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 23.6 (7.9 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of McLaurin's fantasy season came against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, when he posted 11.4 fantasy points with three receptions (on four targets) for 54 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Terry McLaurin's game versus the New York Giants in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 2.7 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 27 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Seattle has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

The Seahawks have not allowed a player to throw for three or more TDs against them in a game this season.

Seattle has given up over 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Seattle has allowed at least one rushing TD to only one player this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Terry McLaurin? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.