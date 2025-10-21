Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin will take on the fourth-ranked passing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (174.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Is McLaurin a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chiefs? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Terry McLaurin Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs

Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 27, 2025

October 27, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.19

61.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

McLaurin is the 96th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 277th overall, as he has posted 14.9 total fantasy points (5.0 per game).

In Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, McLaurin caught three balls on four targets for 74 yards, good for 7.4 fantasy points.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Kansas City this season.

Only one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Chiefs this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown reception by six players this season.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

