Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will face the Dallas Cowboys and their 32nd-ranked pass defense (269.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is McLaurin worth considering for his next game versus the Cowboys? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Terry McLaurin Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.90

62.90 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, McLaurin is currently the 89th-ranked fantasy player (256th overall), posting 14.9 total fantasy points (5.0 per game).

In Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, McLaurin put up 7.4 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on four targets for 74 yards.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more TDs against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown reception by 11 players this season.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one TD versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

