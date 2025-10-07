Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will match up with the 17th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (215.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

With McLaurin's next game against the Bears, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Terry McLaurin Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.88

64.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

McLaurin has produced 14.9 fantasy points in 2025 (5.0 per game), which ranks him 84th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 241 player in fantasy football.

In Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, McLaurin caught three balls on four targets for 74 yards, good for 7.4 fantasy points.

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed three players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Seven players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bears this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Chicago this year.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Bears this year.

