Terry McLaurin Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 5 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wideout Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the fifth-ranked passing defense in the league (158.8 yards allowed per game).

Is McLaurin a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Terry McLaurin Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.48

68.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

McLaurin Fantasy Performance

With 14.9 fantasy points this season (5.0 per game), McLaurin is the 73rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 217th among all players.

In Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders, McLaurin caught three balls on four targets for 74 yards, good for 7.4 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Chargers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by three players this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown against the Chargers this season.

