Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Kentucky Wildcats.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tennessee vs Kentucky Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Tennessee: (-300) | Kentucky: (+245)
- Spread: Tennessee: -7.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this season.
- Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.
- There have been five Tennessee games (of seven) that went over the total this year.
- Kentucky has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Kentucky has two wins ATS (2-1).
- There have been three Kentucky games (out of six) that hit the over this year.
Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Volunteers win (66%)
Tennessee vs Kentucky Point Spread
Tennessee is favored by 7.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Kentucky, the underdog, is -110.
Tennessee vs Kentucky Over/Under
The over/under for Tennessee-Kentucky on Oct. 25 is 53.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Tennessee vs Kentucky Moneyline
The Tennessee vs Kentucky moneyline has Tennessee as a -300 favorite, while Kentucky is a +245 underdog.
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tennessee
|44.1
|2
|30.4
|110
|60.2
|7
|Kentucky
|22.5
|119
|25.8
|53
|48.3
|6
Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET
- TV channel: SEC Network
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Stadium: Kroger Field
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.