Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Tennessee Volunteers taking on the Kentucky Wildcats.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-300) | Kentucky: (+245)

Tennessee: (-300) | Kentucky: (+245) Spread: Tennessee: -7.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +7.5 (-110)

Tennessee: -7.5 (-110) | Kentucky: +7.5 (-110) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tennessee vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 3-4-0 this season.

Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 7.5-point or higher favorite in 2025.

There have been five Tennessee games (of seven) that went over the total this year.

Kentucky has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As a 7.5-point underdog or more, Kentucky has two wins ATS (2-1).

There have been three Kentucky games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (66%)

Tennessee vs Kentucky Point Spread

Tennessee is favored by 7.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Kentucky, the underdog, is -110.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Over/Under

The over/under for Tennessee-Kentucky on Oct. 25 is 53.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Moneyline

The Tennessee vs Kentucky moneyline has Tennessee as a -300 favorite, while Kentucky is a +245 underdog.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tennessee 44.1 2 30.4 110 60.2 7 Kentucky 22.5 119 25.8 53 48.3 6

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Tennessee vs. Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.