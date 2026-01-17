Tennessee vs Kentucky College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 17

The Tennessee Volunteers (12-5, 2-2 SEC) will attempt to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the Kentucky Wildcats (11-6, 2-2 SEC) on January 17, 2026 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 17, 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (76.1%)

Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite over Kentucky on Saturday and the total has been set at 147.5 points. Keep reading for some betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the outing.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That's more often than Kentucky covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games last season, the Volunteers sported a better record against the spread (9-8-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-6-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Wildcats had a better winning percentage at home (.556, 10-8-0 record) than away (.400, 4-6-0).

Tennessee has won once against the spread in conference play this year.

Kentucky has posted one SEC win against the spread this season.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been victorious in seven of the 10 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Volunteers have been victorious six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or better on the moneyline.

Kentucky has been the underdog on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and it has lost each of those games.

The Wildcats have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +220 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 73.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee was 167th in college basketball in points scored (74.0 per game) and 10th-best in points conceded (63.1) last year.

Last year, Tennessee was 105th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) and 13th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5).

Last season Tennessee was ranked 61st in college basketball in assists with 15.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 40th in the nation in committing them (9.6 per game) last season. It was 250th in forcing them (10.5 per game).

Kentucky owned a top-25 offense last year, ranking seventh-best in college basketball with 84.4 points per game. On defense, it ranked 315th with 77.2 points allowed per contest.

Kentucky grabbed 34.1 boards per game (63rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.1 rebounds per contest (239th-ranked).

Kentucky piled up assists last year, ranking 17th-best in the country with 16.9 per contest.

Last season Kentucky committed 10.4 turnovers per game (108th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

