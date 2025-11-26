Tennessee vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Tennessee Volunteers (7-0) will host the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) after winning six home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tennessee vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (70%)

To help you make an informed wager on Tennessee-Kansas matchup (in which Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite and the total is set at 139.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Wednesday's game.

Tennessee vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

Kansas is 4-3-0 ATS this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Kansas covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Volunteers played better when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Jayhawks had a better winning percentage at home (.471, 8-9-0 record) than on the road (.417, 5-7-0).

Tennessee vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Volunteers have yet to lose in four games when named as moneyline favorite of -250 or better.

Kansas has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Jayhawks have played as a moneyline underdog of +202 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 71.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee was 167th in college basketball in points scored (74.0 per game) and 10th-best in points allowed (63.1) last year.

Tennessee was 105th in the nation in rebounds per game (33.2) and 13th-best in rebounds allowed (27.5) last year.

Last season Tennessee was ranked 61st in the nation in assists with 15.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee was 40th in the country in committing them (9.6 per game) last year. It was 250th in forcing them (10.5 per game).

Kansas posted 76.1 points per game (112th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 69.6 points per contest (91st-ranked).

Last year Kansas pulled down 34.7 boards per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Kansas was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it averaged 17.7 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

Kansas ranked 221st in college basketball with 11.5 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 274th with 10.3 forced turnovers per contest.

