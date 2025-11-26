St. John's vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The St. John's Red Storm (4-2) battle the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on November 26, 2025. The matchup airs on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

St. John's vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (61%)

Take a look at some betting insights for St. John's (-4.5) versus Auburn on Wednesday. The over/under is set at 167.5 points for this game.

St. John's vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Auburn has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this year.

St. John's covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Auburn covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (50%).

When playing at home last season, the Red Storm sported a worse record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .533 (8-7-0). On the road, it was .500 (5-5-0).

St. John's vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has been victorious in three of the four contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Red Storm have a win-loss record of 3-1 when favored by -225 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Auburn has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. John's has a 69.2% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's was 65th in college basketball in points scored (78.5 per game) and 27th in points allowed (65.8) last year.

On the glass, St. John's was eighth-best in the country in rebounds (36.9 per game) last season. It was 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

St. John's was 53rd in the nation in assists (15.7 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, St. John's was 98th in the country in committing them (10.3 per game) last year. It was 17th-best in forcing them (14.2 per game).

Auburn was lifted by its offense last year, as it ranked 13th-best in college basketball by tallying 83.0 points per game. It ranked 87th in college basketball in points allowed (69.4 per contest).

Last season Auburn pulled down 34.4 boards per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last year Auburn ranked 34th in college basketball in assists, averaging 16.1 per game.

Auburn ranked 12th-best in the nation by committing only 9.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 184th in college basketball (11.2 per contest).

