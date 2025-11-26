NC State vs Texas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The NC State Wolfpack (5-1) hit the court against the Texas Longhorns (5-2) on November 26, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina, Hawaii Arena: Lahaina Civic Center

NC State vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Texas win (56.4%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's NC State-Texas spread (NC State -3.5) or total (160.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

NC State vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

NC State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Texas has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

NC State covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Texas covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (never covered this season).

Against the spread last season, the Wolfpack played better at home, covering eight times in 18 home games, and two times in 11 road games.

The Longhorns were better against the spread on the road (5-5-0) than at home (8-10-0) last year.

NC State vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

NC State has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

This season, the Wolfpack have come away with a win four times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -170 or shorter on the moneyline.

Texas has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Longhorns have played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that NC State has a 63% chance of pulling out a win.

NC State vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

NC State outscores opponents by 20.7 points per game (scoring 93 per game to rank 24th in college basketball while giving up 72.3 per contest to rank 169th in college basketball) and has a +124 scoring differential overall.

NC State's leading scorer, Darrion Williams, is 41st in the nation putting up 20.2 points per game.

Texas is outscoring opponents by 21 points per game, with a +147 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.3 points per game (44th in college basketball) and gives up 68.3 per outing (85th in college basketball).

Dailyn Swain is ranked 166th in the country with a team-high 16.9 points per game.

The Wolfpack rank 103rd in the country at 36 rebounds per game. That's 5.5 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Ven-Allen Lubin's 7.3 rebounds per game lead the Wolfpack and rank 159th in college basketball play.

The Longhorns pull down 43 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 16.9 boards per game.

Lassina Traore leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball).

NC State averages 114.1 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while giving up 88.8 points per 100 possessions (137th in college basketball).

The Longhorns put up 107.9 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while allowing 82.5 points per 100 possessions (51st in college basketball).

