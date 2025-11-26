Alabama vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 27

The Maryland Terrapins (5-2) take on the Alabama Crimson Tide (4-2) at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 27, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Thursday, November 27, 2025 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Alabama vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (74.6%)

Before placing a wager on Thursday's Alabama-Maryland spread (Alabama -12.5) or over/under (165.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Alabama vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered three times in six games with a spread this season.

Maryland has won two games against the spread this season.

Alabama covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Maryland covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered eight times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered eight times in 12 games on the road.

The Terrapins performed better against the spread at home (12-7-0) than away (4-6-0) last season.

Alabama vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has split the two matchups it has played as moneyline favorites this season.

The Crimson Tide have played as a favorite of -1099 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Maryland has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline underdog of +680 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 91.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Alabama was the best squad in college basketball (90.7 points per game) last season. However, on defense it was third-worst (81.3 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Alabama was third-best in the nation in rebounds (38.8 per game) last season. It was 290th in rebounds allowed (33 per game).

With 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in the country last season.

Alabama committed 12.1 turnovers per game last season and forced 10 per game, ranking 267th and 305th, respectively, in the country.

Last season Maryland scored 81.1 points per game (26th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 67.2 points per contest (45th-ranked).

Maryland was 90th in the nation with 33.4 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 164th with 30.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

Maryland ranked 124th in the nation with 14.2 assists per game.

With 9.7 turnovers per game, Maryland was 45th in the nation. It forced 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 47th in college basketball.

