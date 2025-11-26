Houston vs Notre Dame College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) battle the Houston Cougars (6-1) at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 26, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Notre Dame Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Houston vs. Notre Dame Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (81.4%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Wednesday's Houston-Notre Dame spread (Houston -11.5) or over/under (132.5 points).

Houston vs. Notre Dame: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

Notre Dame has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.

The Cougars did a better job covering the spread on the road (7-3-0) than they did at home (10-7-0) last year.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Fighting Irish had a better winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.417, 5-7-0).

Houston vs. Notre Dame: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in four games this year and has walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.

The Cougars have been listed as a favorite of -847 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Notre Dame has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Fighting Irish have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +570 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston has a 89.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Notre Dame Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Houston was the 182nd-ranked squad in the nation (73.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was best (58.7 points allowed per game).

Houston was 96th in the country in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds allowed (26.9) last season.

At 12 assists per game last season, Houston was 292nd in the nation.

Houston was the third-best squad in college basketball in turnovers per game (8.4) and 85th in turnovers forced (12.3) last year.

Last year Notre Dame posted 72.6 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 72.5 points per contest (195th-ranked).

Last season Notre Dame pulled down 31.6 boards per game (194th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.1 rebounds per contest (56th-ranked).

Notre Dame delivered 11.4 assists per game, which ranked them 323rd in the nation.

Notre Dame ranked 25th-worst in college basketball with 9.5 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (98th-ranked in college basketball).

