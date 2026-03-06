Tennessee State vs UT Martin College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The top-seeded Tennessee State Tigers (21-9, 15-5 OVC) are taking on the No. 4 seed UT Martin Skyhawks (22-10, 13-7 OVC) in the OVC tournament on Friday at Ford Center, at 8 p.m. ET airing on ESPNU.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee State win (57.9%)

See the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Friday's Tennessee State-UT Martin spread (Tennessee State -1.5) or total (142.5 points).

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

UT Martin has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Tennessee State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 43.8% of the time. That's less often than UT Martin covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (62.5%).

The Tigers have done a better job covering the spread on the road (10-6-0) than they have in home games (5-5-0).

Against the spread, the Skyhawks have had better results away (10-4-0) than at home (5-7-0).

Tennessee State has covered the spread 11 times in 20 conference games.

Against the spread in OVC play, UT Martin is 10-11-0 this season.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee State has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those games.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 11-4 when favored by -114 or better by oddsmakers this year.

UT Martin has put together a 2-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Skyhawks are 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -105 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee State has a 53.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Tennessee State vs. UT Martin Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Tennessee State was 73rd in the nation on offense (78.1 points scored per game) and 219th on defense (73.3 points allowed).

On the glass, Tennessee State was sixth-best in the nation in rebounds (37.5 per game) last year. It was 164th in rebounds allowed (30.9 per game).

With 13.3 assists per game last year, Tennessee State was 203rd in the nation.

Last season, Tennessee State was second-worst in college basketball in turnovers committed (14.5 per game) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2).

With 74.4 points per game on offense, UT Martin was 155th in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 71.9 points per contest, which ranked 176th in college basketball.

UT Martin ranked 19th-best in college basketball by averaging 35.9 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 217th in college basketball (31.8 allowed per contest).

UT Martin delivered 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 184th in the nation.

UT Martin averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (277th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (93rd-ranked).

