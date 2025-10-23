FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Temple vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive

Temple vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Temple Owls versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Temple vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Temple: (-215) | Tulsa: (+180)
  • Spread: Temple: -5.5 (-115) | Tulsa: +5.5 (-105)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Temple vs Tulsa Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Temple is 6-1-0 this season.
  • Temple has covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Out of seven Temple games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
  • Tulsa has three wins in seven contests against the spread this season.
  • As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Tulsa has two wins ATS (2-3).
  • Tulsa has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Temple vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (71.4%)

Temple vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is a 5.5-point underdog against Temple. Tulsa is -105 to cover the spread, and Temple is -115.

Temple vs Tulsa Over/Under

Temple versus Tulsa, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Temple vs Tulsa Moneyline

Temple is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +180 underdog.

Temple vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Temple33.04324.47351.17
Tulsa19.911628.410254.47

Temple vs. Tulsa Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
  • Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

