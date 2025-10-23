Temple vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Temple Owls versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.
Temple vs Tulsa Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Temple: (-215) | Tulsa: (+180)
- Spread: Temple: -5.5 (-115) | Tulsa: +5.5 (-105)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Temple vs Tulsa Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Temple is 6-1-0 this season.
- Temple has covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of seven Temple games so far this year, five have gone over the total.
- Tulsa has three wins in seven contests against the spread this season.
- As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Tulsa has two wins ATS (2-3).
- Tulsa has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.
Temple vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (71.4%)
Temple vs Tulsa Point Spread
Tulsa is a 5.5-point underdog against Temple. Tulsa is -105 to cover the spread, and Temple is -115.
Temple vs Tulsa Over/Under
Temple versus Tulsa, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Temple vs Tulsa Moneyline
Temple is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +180 underdog.
Temple vs. Tulsa Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Temple
|33.0
|43
|24.4
|73
|51.1
|7
|Tulsa
|19.9
|116
|28.4
|102
|54.4
|7
Temple vs. Tulsa Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
