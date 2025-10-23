Temple vs Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Temple Owls versus the Tulsa Golden Hurricane is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Temple vs Tulsa Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Temple: (-215) | Tulsa: (+180)

Temple: (-215) | Tulsa: (+180) Spread: Temple: -5.5 (-115) | Tulsa: +5.5 (-105)

Temple: -5.5 (-115) | Tulsa: +5.5 (-105) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Temple vs Tulsa Betting Trends

Against the spread, Temple is 6-1-0 this season.

Temple has covered every time (2-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of seven Temple games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

Tulsa has three wins in seven contests against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, Tulsa has two wins ATS (2-3).

Tulsa has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this year.

Temple vs Tulsa Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Owls win (71.4%)

Temple vs Tulsa Point Spread

Tulsa is a 5.5-point underdog against Temple. Tulsa is -105 to cover the spread, and Temple is -115.

Temple vs Tulsa Over/Under

Temple versus Tulsa, on Oct. 25, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Temple vs Tulsa Moneyline

Temple is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a +180 underdog.

Temple vs. Tulsa Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Temple 33.0 43 24.4 73 51.1 7 Tulsa 19.9 116 28.4 102 54.4 7

Temple vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Stadium: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

