Temple vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Temple Owls are playing the Charlotte 49ers.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Temple vs Charlotte Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Temple: (-420) | Charlotte: (+330)
- Spread: Temple: -11.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +11.5 (-110)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Temple vs Charlotte Betting Trends
- Temple has beaten the spread five times in six games.
- Temple is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Temple has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
- Charlotte has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- Charlotte has won once ATS (1-2) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Charlotte has seen three of its six games go over the point total.
Temple vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (75.2%)
Temple vs Charlotte Point Spread
Charlotte is a 11.5-point underdog against Temple. Charlotte is -110 to cover the spread, and Temple is -110.
Temple vs Charlotte Over/Under
A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Temple-Charlotte on Oct. 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Temple vs Charlotte Moneyline
Charlotte is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Temple is a -420 favorite.
Temple vs. Charlotte Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Temple
|30.3
|58
|26.2
|77
|51.7
|6
|Charlotte
|17.7
|125
|32.5
|119
|51.5
|6
Temple vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium
