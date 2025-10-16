Temple vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Temple Owls are playing the Charlotte 49ers.

Temple vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Temple: (-420) | Charlotte: (+330)

Temple: (-420) | Charlotte: (+330) Spread: Temple: -11.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +11.5 (-110)

Temple: -11.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +11.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Temple vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Temple has beaten the spread five times in six games.

Temple is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Temple has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

Charlotte has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Charlotte has won once ATS (1-2) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Charlotte has seen three of its six games go over the point total.

Temple vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Owls win (75.2%)

Temple vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is a 11.5-point underdog against Temple. Charlotte is -110 to cover the spread, and Temple is -110.

Temple vs Charlotte Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Temple-Charlotte on Oct. 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Temple vs Charlotte Moneyline

Charlotte is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Temple is a -420 favorite.

Temple vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Temple 30.3 58 26.2 77 51.7 6 Charlotte 17.7 125 32.5 119 51.5 6

Temple vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

