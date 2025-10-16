FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Temple vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in college football, the Temple Owls are playing the Charlotte 49ers.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Temple vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

  All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Temple: (-420) | Charlotte: (+330)
  • Spread: Temple: -11.5 (-110) | Charlotte: +11.5 (-110)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Temple vs Charlotte Betting Trends

  • Temple has beaten the spread five times in six games.
  • Temple is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Temple has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
  • Charlotte has posted two wins against the spread this year.
  • Charlotte has won once ATS (1-2) as an 11.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • Charlotte has seen three of its six games go over the point total.

Temple vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (75.2%)

Temple vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is a 11.5-point underdog against Temple. Charlotte is -110 to cover the spread, and Temple is -110.

Temple vs Charlotte Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for Temple-Charlotte on Oct. 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Temple vs Charlotte Moneyline

Charlotte is the underdog, +330 on the moneyline, while Temple is a -420 favorite.

Temple vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Temple30.35826.27751.76
Charlotte17.712532.511951.56

Temple vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Temple vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.

