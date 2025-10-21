Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Wideout Tee Higgins faces a matchup against the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (197.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Cincinnati Bengals take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Higgins a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Jets? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Tee Higgins Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.9

6.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 45.87

45.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins has piled up 49.6 fantasy points in 2025 (7.1 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 117 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Higgins has produced 30.0 fantasy points (10.0 per game), as he's converted 25 targets into 14 catches for 180 yards and two TDs.

Higgins has put up 34.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 18 passes on 33 targets for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, when he tallied 15.6 fantasy points with six receptions (on 10 targets) for 96 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, catching one pass on two targets for 15 yards (1.5 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed someone to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Six players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed three or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against New York this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jets this year.

New York has given up two or more receiving TDs to two players this year.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this year.

