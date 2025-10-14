Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

In Week 7 (Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET), wideout Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 27th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (245 yards conceded per game).

With Higgins' next game versus the Steelers, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Tee Higgins Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: October 16, 2025

October 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 46.29

46.29 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.28

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position (156th overall), putting up 34.0 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has reeled in 11 balls (on 21 targets) for 116 yards and one touchdown, good for 17.6 fantasy points (5.9 per game).

Higgins has put up 30.7 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 31 targets into 15 catches for 187 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Higgins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, as he tallied 11.6 fantasy points by scampering for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he caught three passes on eight targets for 56 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (1.5 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for 15 yards.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Pittsburgh this season.

No opposing QB has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two receiving TDs to just one player this year.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just one player this season.

