Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins will take on the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Green Bay Packers (205.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Tee Higgins Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.80

50.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Higgins is currently the 44th-ranked fantasy player (161st overall), posting 27.8 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has racked up 12.9 total fantasy points (4.3 per game), hauling in seven balls (on 15 targets) for 69 yards and one touchdown.

The peak of Higgins' fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 11.6 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he put up just 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Packers this year.

Green Bay has allowed two players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Green Bay has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Packers have allowed five players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Green Bay has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Packers have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Green Bay has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Packers this season.

