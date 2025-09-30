Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Detroit Lions and their 13th-ranked passing defense (199.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Higgins for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Tee Higgins Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.7

6.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 49.57

49.57 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Higgins is currently the 56th-ranked fantasy player (183rd overall), posting 19.6 total fantasy points (4.9 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has ammassed 103 receiving yards and one touchdown on seven catches (16 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 16.3 (5.4 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Higgins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, as he posted 11.6 fantasy points by grabbing three passes (on eight targets) for 56 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, when he managed only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Lions this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Detroit this season.

The Lions have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Detroit has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Lions have given up a TD reception by five players this year.

Detroit has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to two players this year.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Lions have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD versus them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins?