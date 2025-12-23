Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

In Week 17 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (224.1 yards allowed per game).

Is Higgins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Higgins this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tee Higgins Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.53

51.53 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.52

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

Higgins is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (69th overall), posting 134.0 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has compiled 176 yards and three scores on 14 catches (20 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 35.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game) during that stretch.

Higgins has totaled 360 receiving yards and six scores on 24 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 74.0 points (14.8 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he put up 26.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (1.5 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Arizona has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Arizona has given up over 100 yards receiving to four players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Arizona has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this year.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD against Arizona this year.

Just three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Cardinals this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.