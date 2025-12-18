Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Miami Dolphins and their 13th-ranked passing defense (202.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more info on Higgins, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Dolphins.

Tee Higgins Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 30.46

30.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Higgins is currently the 14th-ranked fantasy player (70th overall), putting up 122.7 total fantasy points (10.2 per game).

In his last three games, Higgins has racked up 36.6 total fantasy points (12.2 per game), catching 14 balls (on 25 targets) for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Higgins has amassed 351 receiving yards and six scores on 22 catches (36 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 73.1 points (14.6 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Higgins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, as he posted 26.1 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins' game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.5 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 15 yards on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Miami this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of eight players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this year.

Miami has allowed only one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 21 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to just one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this year.

Miami has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

