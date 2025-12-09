Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 26th-ranked passing defense (236 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Higgins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Ravens? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Tee Higgins Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.87

55.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 122.7 fantasy points this season (10.2 per game), Higgins is the eighth-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 59th among all players.

In his last three games, Higgins has accumulated 36.6 total fantasy points (12.2 per game), hauling in 14 balls (on 25 targets) for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

Higgins has tallied 351 receiving yards and six scores on 22 catches (36 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 73.1 points (14.6 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Higgins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, as he posted 26.1 fantasy points by hauling in seven passes (on nine targets) for 121 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins delivered his worst fantasy point total of the season (1.5 points) in Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, hauling in one ball for 15 yards.

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this season.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Baltimore this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed five players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass against the Ravens this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this season.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of 10 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tee Higgins?