Tee Higgins Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the top-ranked passing defense in the league (163.2 yards conceded per game).

For more information on Higgins, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, scroll down prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Bills.

Tee Higgins Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.3

3.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.1

4.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.91

22.91 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 101.5 fantasy points this season (9.2 per game), Higgins is the 18th-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 82nd among all players.

In his last three games, Higgins has accumulated 41.5 total fantasy points (13.8 per game), reeling in 15 balls (on 23 targets) for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

Higgins has accumulated 67.5 total fantasy points (13.5 per game) in his last five games, hauling in 22 balls (on 35 targets) for 355 yards and five touchdowns.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 9, when he piled up 26.1 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Tee Higgins disappointed his fantasy managers against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, when he mustered only 1.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Buffalo this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have given up a touchdown reception by 12 players this season.

Buffalo has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this season.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this season.

A total of 14 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

