TCU vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The TCU Horned Frogs are among the college football teams playing on Saturday, up against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

TCU vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-649) | West Virginia: (+480)

TCU: (-649) | West Virginia: (+480) Spread: TCU: -15.5 (-112) | West Virginia: +15.5 (-108)

TCU: -15.5 (-112) | West Virginia: +15.5 (-108) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

TCU vs West Virginia Betting Trends

TCU has four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

TCU has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this season.

There have been four TCU games (of seven) that hit the over this season.

West Virginia has covered the spread three times in seven games.

West Virginia has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 15.5-point underdog or greater this season.

West Virginia has seen three of its seven games hit the over.

TCU vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (73.5%)

TCU vs West Virginia Point Spread

TCU is favored by 15.5 points against West Virginia. TCU is -112 to cover the spread, while West Virginia is -108.

TCU vs West Virginia Over/Under

The over/under for the TCU versus West Virginia game on Oct. 25 has been set at 55.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

TCU vs West Virginia Moneyline

TCU is a -649 favorite on the moneyline, while West Virginia is a +480 underdog.

TCU vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 36.3 23 26.3 85 58.4 7 West Virginia 21.0 109 30.9 111 51.9 7

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Stadium: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

