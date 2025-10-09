TCU vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
College football's Saturday schedule includes the TCU Horned Frogs facing the Kansas State Wildcats.
TCU vs Kansas State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: TCU: (-122) | Kansas State: (+102)
- Spread: TCU: -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
TCU vs Kansas State Betting Trends
- TCU has covered the spread three times in five games.
- For the year, TCU is 3-1 as 1.5-point or better favorites.
- TCU has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.
- Kansas State has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Kansas State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been three Kansas State games (out of six) that went over the total this season.
TCU vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Wildcats win (51.1%)
TCU vs Kansas State Point Spread
TCU is a 1.5-point favorite against Kansas State. TCU is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -110.
TCU vs Kansas State Over/Under
A total of 55.5 points has been set for the TCU-Kansas State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
TCU vs Kansas State Moneyline
TCU is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Kansas State is a +102 underdog.
TCU vs. Kansas State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|TCU
|36.8
|35
|21.4
|49
|57.7
|5
|Kansas State
|27.5
|53
|26.8
|114
|53.5
|6
TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Manhattan, Kansas
- Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium
