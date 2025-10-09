TCU vs Kansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Saturday schedule includes the TCU Horned Frogs facing the Kansas State Wildcats.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

TCU vs Kansas State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-122) | Kansas State: (+102)

TCU: (-122) | Kansas State: (+102) Spread: TCU: -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +1.5 (-110)

TCU: -1.5 (-110) | Kansas State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Kansas State Betting Trends

TCU has covered the spread three times in five games.

For the year, TCU is 3-1 as 1.5-point or better favorites.

TCU has had two games (out of five) hit the over this year.

Kansas State has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Kansas State has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Kansas State games (out of six) that went over the total this season.

TCU vs Kansas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wildcats win (51.1%)

TCU vs Kansas State Point Spread

TCU is a 1.5-point favorite against Kansas State. TCU is -110 to cover the spread, and Kansas State is -110.

TCU vs Kansas State Over/Under

A total of 55.5 points has been set for the TCU-Kansas State matchup on Oct. 11, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

TCU vs Kansas State Moneyline

TCU is the favorite, -122 on the moneyline, while Kansas State is a +102 underdog.

TCU vs. Kansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 36.8 35 21.4 49 57.7 5 Kansas State 27.5 53 26.8 114 53.5 6

TCU vs. Kansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Stadium: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Kansas State analysis on FanDuel Research.