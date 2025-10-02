TCU vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025
The college football schedule on Saturday includes the TCU Horned Frogs facing the Colorado Buffaloes.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
TCU vs Colorado Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TCU: (-549) | Colorado: (+410)
- Spread: TCU: -13.5 (-118) | Colorado: +13.5 (-104)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
TCU vs Colorado Betting Trends
- TCU has two wins against the spread this season.
- TCU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of four TCU games have hit the over this season.
- Colorado has covered the spread three times in five games.
- Colorado has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.
TCU vs Colorado Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Horned Frogs win (58.7%)
TCU vs Colorado Point Spread
TCU is favored by 13.5 points over Colorado. TCU is -118 to cover the spread, with Colorado being -104.
TCU vs Colorado Over/Under
TCU versus Colorado on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
TCU vs Colorado Moneyline
Colorado is a +410 underdog on the moneyline, while TCU is a -549 favorite.
TCU vs. Colorado Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|TCU
|37.3
|46
|21.5
|42
|58.0
|4
|Colorado
|25.8
|73
|22.8
|83
|47.9
|5
TCU vs. Colorado Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Colorado analysis on FanDuel Research.