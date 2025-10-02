TCU vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the TCU Horned Frogs facing the Colorado Buffaloes.

TCU vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-549) | Colorado: (+410)

TCU: (-549) | Colorado: (+410) Spread: TCU: -13.5 (-118) | Colorado: +13.5 (-104)

TCU: -13.5 (-118) | Colorado: +13.5 (-104) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Colorado Betting Trends

TCU has two wins against the spread this season.

TCU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of four TCU games have hit the over this season.

Colorado has covered the spread three times in five games.

Colorado has played two games (out of five) which finished over the total this year.

TCU vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (58.7%)

TCU vs Colorado Point Spread

TCU is favored by 13.5 points over Colorado. TCU is -118 to cover the spread, with Colorado being -104.

TCU vs Colorado Over/Under

TCU versus Colorado on Oct. 4 has an over/under of 58.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

TCU vs Colorado Moneyline

Colorado is a +410 underdog on the moneyline, while TCU is a -549 favorite.

TCU vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 37.3 46 21.5 42 58.0 4 Colorado 25.8 73 22.8 83 47.9 5

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

