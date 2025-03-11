TCU vs Colorado Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 16 seed Colorado Buffaloes (12-19, 3-17 Big 12) will square off in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs (16-15, 9-11 Big 12) on Tuesday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

TCU vs. Colorado Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

TCU vs. Colorado Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: TCU win (54.2%)

Before making a wager on Tuesday's TCU-Colorado spread (TCU -1.5) or total (134.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

TCU vs. Colorado: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

TCU has covered 12 times in 31 matchups with a spread this season.

Colorado has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

TCU covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Colorado covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (36.8%).

Against the spread, the Horned Frogs have played better at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and three times in 11 road games.

The Buffaloes' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (9-9-0). On the road, it is .400 (4-6-0).

TCU's record against the spread in conference games is 9-11-0.

Colorado has beaten the spread eight times in 21 Big 12 games.

TCU vs. Colorado: Moneyline Betting Stats

TCU has been the moneyline favorite in 14 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (78.6%) in those contests.

This year, the Horned Frogs have won nine of 12 games when listed as at least -130 or better on the moneyline.

Colorado has gone 2-17 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 10.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Buffaloes have a 2-17 record (winning only 10.5% of their games).

TCU has an implied victory probability of 56.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

TCU vs. Colorado Head-to-Head Comparison

TCU has a -35 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. It is putting up 67.6 points per game to rank 327th in college basketball and is allowing 68.7 per contest to rank 79th in college basketball.

Noah Reynolds paces TCU, scoring 12.3 points per game (639th in the nation).

Colorado's -53 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.1 points per game (281st in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per contest (178th in college basketball).

Julian Hammond III is 595th in the country with a team-leading 12.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 244th in college basketball at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.9 their opponents average.

Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the Horned Frogs with 7.4 rebounds per game (120th in college basketball play).

The Buffaloes prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.8 boards. They are grabbing 32.2 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 29.4.

Trevor Baskin's 4.9 rebounds per game lead the Buffaloes and rank 655th in the nation.

TCU averages 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (323rd in college basketball), and gives up 90.7 points per 100 possessions (108th in college basketball).

The Buffaloes average 91.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (285th in college basketball), and give up 94 points per 100 possessions (195th in college basketball).

