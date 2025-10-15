TCU vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-144) | Baylor: (+122)

TCU: (-144) | Baylor: (+122) Spread: TCU: -2.5 (-122) | Baylor: +2.5 (100)

TCU: -2.5 (-122) | Baylor: +2.5 (100) Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Baylor Betting Trends

TCU has beaten the spread three times in six games.

TCU's ATS record as 2.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-2.

Out of six TCU games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Baylor has posted one win against the spread this year.

Baylor is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Baylor has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

TCU vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (57.2%)

TCU vs Baylor Point Spread

TCU is a 2.5-point favorite against Baylor. TCU is -122 to cover the spread, and Baylor is +100.

TCU vs Baylor Over/Under

The over/under for TCU-Baylor on Oct. 18 is 66.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

TCU vs Baylor Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Baylor-TCU, Baylor is the underdog at +122, and TCU is -144.

TCU vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 35.3 35 24.7 67 57.2 6 Baylor 36.3 29 29.7 103 60.8 6

TCU vs. Baylor Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Baylor analysis on FanDuel Research.