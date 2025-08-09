FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Tank Bigsby 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Tank Bigsby 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tank Bigsby was 31st among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 122.0. Heading into 2025, he is the 42nd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points122.011731
2025 Projected Fantasy Points116.610234

Tank Bigsby 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Bigsby finished with 24.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 28 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Dolphins7.312730-0073
Week 2Browns0.0000-000
Week 3@Bills0.9290-009
Week 4@Texans9.07900-0090
Week 5Colts24.9131012110129
Week 6@Bears2.47240-0024
Week 7Patriots23.8261182100118

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tank Bigsby vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Bigsby's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Tank Bigsby1687667324.6
Travis Etienne1505582213.7
Trevor Lawrence26119344.6
Brian Thomas648008.0

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Tank Bigsby? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup