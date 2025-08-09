Tank Bigsby 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tank Bigsby was 31st among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 122.0. Heading into 2025, he is the 42nd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.

Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 122.0 117 31 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 116.6 102 34

Tank Bigsby 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Bigsby finished with 24.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 28 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Dolphins 7.3 12 73 0 - 0 0 73 Week 2 Browns 0.0 0 0 0 - 0 0 0 Week 3 @Bills 0.9 2 9 0 - 0 0 9 Week 4 @Texans 9.0 7 90 0 - 0 0 90 Week 5 Colts 24.9 13 101 2 1 1 0 129 Week 6 @Bears 2.4 7 24 0 - 0 0 24 Week 7 Patriots 23.8 26 118 2 1 0 0 118 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tank Bigsby vs. Other Jaguars Rushers

The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Bigsby's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tank Bigsby 168 766 7 32 4.6 Travis Etienne 150 558 2 21 3.7 Trevor Lawrence 26 119 3 4 4.6 Brian Thomas 6 48 0 0 8.0

Want more data and analysis on Tank Bigsby? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.