Tank Bigsby 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Tank Bigsby was 31st among all NFL running backs in fantasy points, with 122.0. Heading into 2025, he is the 42nd-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, keep reading.
Tank Bigsby Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Bigsby's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|122.0
|117
|31
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|116.6
|102
|34
Tank Bigsby 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts -- Bigsby finished with 24.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 13 carries, 101 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 28 yards. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|7.3
|12
|73
|0
|-
|0
|0
|73
|Week 2
|Browns
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Bills
|0.9
|2
|9
|0
|-
|0
|0
|9
|Week 4
|@Texans
|9.0
|7
|90
|0
|-
|0
|0
|90
|Week 5
|Colts
|24.9
|13
|101
|2
|1
|1
|0
|129
|Week 6
|@Bears
|2.4
|7
|24
|0
|-
|0
|0
|24
|Week 7
|Patriots
|23.8
|26
|118
|2
|1
|0
|0
|118
Tank Bigsby vs. Other Jaguars Rushers
The Jaguars ran 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays last season. They ranked 26th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Bigsby's 2024 rushing stats stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Tank Bigsby
|168
|766
|7
|32
|4.6
|Travis Etienne
|150
|558
|2
|21
|3.7
|Trevor Lawrence
|26
|119
|3
|4
|4.6
|Brian Thomas
|6
|48
|0
|0
|8.0
