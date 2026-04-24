Best MLB Props Today: Stolen Base, Strikeout and RBI Prop Bets for Friday 4/24/26

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Miles Mikolas Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Bobby Witt Jr. to Record a Stolen Base

Max Muncy to Record an RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Props for Today

Nationals at White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

Miles Mikolas has a solid matchup today versus the Chicago White Sox, but I'm not sure it'll lead to that many Ks. It's also not as great of a matchup as you might assume.

Mikolas has a 15.3% strikeout rate so far this season after recording a 14.9% K rate last year. He's been hammered for 2.75 homers per nine so far this season, and he's gone under 3.5 Ks in two of his five outings while topping out at four punchouts this season.

The White Sox are actually swinging it really well at the moment, generating the fifth-best wOBA (.354) over the last 14 days. Their K rate in that time (21.7%) is right around the league average, and some of their high-strikeout bats -- namely Colson Montgomery and Munetaka Murakami -- will have the platoon advantage against Mikolas.

All in all, the under 3.5 is the side I want to be on.

Angels vs. Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Record A Stolen Base To Record A Stolen Base Bobby Witt Jr. +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Yusei Kikuchi is throwing against the Kansas City Royals, and I really like this matchup for Bobby Witt Jr..

Witt's more customary markets (two-plus bases, to score a run) are listed at odds I'm not a huge fan of, so I'm getting a little weird and turning to Witt's stolen base prop.

At home versus southpaws last year, Witt registered a .370 wOBA with an identical 43.1% clip in both hard-hit rate and fly-ball rate. He should have success versus Kikuchi, and I'm hoping that leads to a few trips to the bases for KC's star.

Witt has swiped 69 bags over the previous two seasons, and he's already stolen nine bases this year. These +400 odds intrigue me in a spot where I think Witt finds a way on base a time or two.

Cubs at Dodgers, 10:16 p.m. ET

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Max Muncy +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in an appealing spot today against fly-ball pitcher Jameson Taillon.

I wrote up Kyle Tucker as one of my favorite home run bets, and I also like Max Muncy's RBI prop.

Taillon's fly-ball ways could get him in trouble against the Dodgers' high-octane lineup. Since the beginning of last year, Taillon has given up 1.77 homers per nine and a 46.3% fly-ball rate. He let up 1.91 dingers per nine on the road last year and has been bombed for six homers over his last three starts of this season.

Muncy is putting up elite numbers thus far, producing a .424 wOBA and 56.9% hard-hit rate. He's likely to be slotted fifth or sixth in the lineup -- a place in the order that should be a good spot for RBI chances.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.