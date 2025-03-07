Tampa Bay Derby Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 3/8/25

FanDuel TV racing analysts break down the Tampa Bay Derby on Saturday, March 8th.

Tampa Bay Derby Expert Picks

Check out our expert picks and analysis from FanDuel TV:

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather, and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Tampa Bay Derby Odds

These are the horses entered in the 2025 edition of the Tampa Bay Derby, along with their trainers, jockeys, post positions, and morning-line odds.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Owen Almighty Brian Lynch Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5-1 2 Chancer McPatrick Chad Brown Flavien Prat 8-5 3 Hill Road Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 4-1 4 Brodeur Mark Casse Jose Ortiz 15-1 5 Filoso Chad Summers Dylan Davis 15-1 6 Naughty Rascal Gerald Bennett Samy Camacho 20-1 7 Patch Adams Brad Cox Florent Geroux 2-1

