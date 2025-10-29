FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Syracuse vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Friday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Syracuse: (-132) | North Carolina: (+110)
  • Spread: Syracuse: -2.5 (-106) | North Carolina: +2.5 (-114)
  • Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Syracuse vs North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Syracuse is 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • Syracuse has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point or higher favorite this season.
  • Out of eight Syracuse games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, North Carolina is 4-3-0 this season.
  • North Carolina has two wins ATS (2-3) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.
  • North Carolina has played two games (out of seven) which finished over the total this season.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orange win (58.7%)

Syracuse vs North Carolina Point Spread

North Carolina is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-114 odds), and Syracuse, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Syracuse-North Carolina on Oct. 31, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Syracuse vs North Carolina Moneyline

North Carolina is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while Syracuse is a -132 favorite.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Syracuse25.48131.311756.68
North Carolina18.313023.94649.27

Syracuse vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • Game day: Friday, October 31, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Syracuse, New York
  • Stadium: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out even more in-depth Syracuse vs. North Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.

