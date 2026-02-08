Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 9

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE and FDSDET

The Charlotte Hornets (25-28) are slight underdogs (by 2 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (38-13) on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -2 223.5 -134 +114

Hornets vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (50.9%)

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 27 times this season (27-23-1).

The Hornets have played 53 games, with 31 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 23 times out of 53 chances this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 39.6% of the time this year (21 of 53 games with a set point total).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 15 times in 28 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 23 opportunities in away games.

In home games, the Pistons eclipse the over/under 42.9% of the time (12 of 28 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 47.8% of games (11 of 23).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (18-11-0) than at home (13-10-1).

In terms of the over/under, Hornets games have gone over eight of 24 times at home (33.3%), and 13 of 29 on the road (44.8%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.1 points, 5.5 boards and 9.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 17.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.4 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists, shooting 51.3% from the field.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.6 points, 2.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 6.1 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is also sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Hornets are receiving 18.9 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists per game from Kon Knueppel.

LaMelo Ball averages 19.1 points, 4.8 boards and 7.5 assists. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 treys per contest (seventh in NBA).

The Hornets are receiving 8.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Moussa Diabate.

The Hornets get 20.3 points per game from Brandon Miller, plus 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.