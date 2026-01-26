FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

    Super Bowl MVP Odds: Drake Maye, Sam Darnold the Favorites

    Austan Kas
    Austan Kas@AustanKas

    Super Bowl MVP Odds: Drake Maye, Sam Darnold the Favorites

    We're on to the Super Bowl.

    There are two teams left in the battle to win Super Bowl LX -- the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

    At the conclusion of the big game -- which takes place on February 8th -- the NFL will hand out a Super Bowl MVP award. What do the Super Bowl MVP odds look like ahead of the title showdown?

    Here are the Super Bowl odds as well as FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl MVP odds.

    Super Bowl MVP Odds

    New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

    Super Bowl LX MVP
    Sam Darnold
    Drake Maye
    Jaxon Smith-Njigba
    Kenneth Walker III
    Rhamondre Stevenson
    Rashid Shaheed
    Stefon Diggs
    Nick Emmanwori
    Jason Myers
    DeMarcus Lawrence
    Cooper Kupp
    Leonard Williams
    Marcus Jones
    Kayshon Boutte
    Byron Murphy

    Odds/lines subject to change

    For a full list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl MVP odds.

