Super Bowl MVP Odds: Drake Maye, Sam Darnold the Favorites

We're on to the Super Bowl.

There are two teams left in the battle to win Super Bowl LX -- the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

At the conclusion of the big game -- which takes place on February 8th -- the NFL will hand out a Super Bowl MVP award. What do the Super Bowl MVP odds look like ahead of the title showdown?

Here are the Super Bowl odds as well as FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl LX MVP Super Bowl LX MVP Sam Darnold +125 Drake Maye +230 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +500 Kenneth Walker III +700 Rhamondre Stevenson +3000 Rashid Shaheed +4000 Stefon Diggs +4500 Nick Emmanwori +8000 Jason Myers +8000 DeMarcus Lawrence +10000 Cooper Kupp +10000 Leonard Williams +10000 Marcus Jones +10000 Kayshon Boutte +12500 Byron Murphy +12500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Those are the top 15 players. For a full list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl MVP odds.

