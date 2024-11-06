Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 10: The Lions Are Closing In on the Chiefs

Nine weeks are in the books. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +420 Detroit Lions +480 Baltimore Ravens +650 Buffalo Bills +850 San Francisco 49ers +1000 Philadelphia Eagles +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Arizona Cardinals +7000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Atlanta Falcons +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Baltimore Ravens +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Buffalo Bills +850 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Carolina Panthers +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Chicago Bears +8500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Cincinnati Bengals +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Cleveland Browns +30000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Dallas Cowboys +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Denver Broncos +15000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +480 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Green Bay Packers +2100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Houston Texans +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Indianapolis Colts +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Jacksonville Jaguars +20000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Las Vegas Raiders +75000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Chargers +4500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Rams +5500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Miami Dolphins +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Minnesota Vikings +2100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New England Patriots +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New Orleans Saints +18000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New York Giants +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New York Jets +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Philadelphia Eagles +1200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Pittsburgh Steelers +3500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting San Francisco 49ers +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Seattle Seahawks +7500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Tampa Bay Buccaneers +12000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Tennessee Titans +65000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Washington Commanders +2200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Notable Odds

Detroit Lions

Lions Super Bowl Odds: +480

The Detroit Lions are catching up to the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the Super Bowl odds board. Detroit has been rolling people, winning six straight -- five of which have come by double-digits, including a pair of 38-point wins. By numberFire's nERD-based NFL power rankings, the Lions are the NFL's top squad and are the only team to rank in the top six in both offense and defense.

This week, Detroit goes on the road to face the Houston Texans. A road win over a quality foe could push the Lions past KC. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite.

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +3500

It feels like the Cincinnati Bengals have been left for dead, but they're still very much alive, boasting the 12th-shortest Super Bowl odds after winning three of their last four.

Cincy has a massive game this Thursday at the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is 6-3 while the Bengals are 4-5. With a win, Cincinnati will be just one game behind the Ravens. With a loss, the Bengals will be three games back, so this is a pivotal TNF clash for both sides. The Bengals are 6.5-point underdogs.

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds: +7000

The Arizona Cardinals are trending in the right direction, winning four of their past five -- including three in a row -- after a 1-3 start to the campaign. This good run started with a surprising Week 5 road win over the San Francisco 49ers, 24-23, and the Cards have given themselves a shot in the NFC West, with Arizona currently holding a half-game lead atop the division.

As things stand now, Arizona is listed at +220 odds to win the NFC West, with the Niners a +105 favorite. The Cardinals host San Fran in Week 18, a matchup that could decide the division.

NFC West Winner 2024-25 NFC West Winner 2024-25 San Francisco 49ers +105 Arizona Cardinals +220 Los Angeles Rams +380 Seattle Seahawks +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.