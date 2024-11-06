Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 10: The Lions Are Closing In on the Chiefs
Nine weeks are in the books. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.
And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds
Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds
Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds
Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds
Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds
Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds
Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds
Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds
Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds
Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds
Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds
Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds
Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds
Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds
Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds
Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds
Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds
New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds
New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds
New York Giants Super Bowl Odds
New York Jets Super Bowl Odds
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds
Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds
Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds
Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds
Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds
Notable Odds
Detroit Lions
Lions Super Bowl Odds: +480
The Detroit Lions are catching up to the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the Super Bowl odds board. Detroit has been rolling people, winning six straight -- five of which have come by double-digits, including a pair of 38-point wins. By numberFire's nERD-based NFL power rankings, the Lions are the NFL's top squad and are the only team to rank in the top six in both offense and defense.
This week, Detroit goes on the road to face the Houston Texans. A road win over a quality foe could push the Lions past KC. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite.
Spread
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +3500
It feels like the Cincinnati Bengals have been left for dead, but they're still very much alive, boasting the 12th-shortest Super Bowl odds after winning three of their last four.
Cincy has a massive game this Thursday at the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is 6-3 while the Bengals are 4-5. With a win, Cincinnati will be just one game behind the Ravens. With a loss, the Bengals will be three games back, so this is a pivotal TNF clash for both sides. The Bengals are 6.5-point underdogs.
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds: +7000
The Arizona Cardinals are trending in the right direction, winning four of their past five -- including three in a row -- after a 1-3 start to the campaign. This good run started with a surprising Week 5 road win over the San Francisco 49ers, 24-23, and the Cards have given themselves a shot in the NFC West, with Arizona currently holding a half-game lead atop the division.
As things stand now, Arizona is listed at +220 odds to win the NFC West, with the Niners a +105 favorite. The Cardinals host San Fran in Week 18, a matchup that could decide the division.
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.