menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 10: The Lions Are Closing In on the Chiefs

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 10: The Lions Are Closing In on the Chiefs

Nine weeks are in the books. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs
Detroit Lions
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
San Francisco 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Arizona Cardinals

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Atlanta Falcons

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Baltimore Ravens

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Buffalo Bills

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Carolina Panthers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Chicago Bears

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cincinnati Bengals

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cleveland Browns

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Dallas Cowboys

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Denver Broncos

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Green Bay Packers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Houston Texans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Indianapolis Colts

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Las Vegas Raiders

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Chargers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Rams

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Miami Dolphins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Minnesota Vikings

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New England Patriots

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New Orleans Saints

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Giants Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Giants

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Jets

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Philadelphia Eagles

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
San Francisco 49ers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Seattle Seahawks

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tennessee Titans

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Washington Commanders

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Notable Odds

Detroit Lions

Lions Super Bowl Odds: +480

The Detroit Lions are catching up to the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the Super Bowl odds board. Detroit has been rolling people, winning six straight -- five of which have come by double-digits, including a pair of 38-point wins. By numberFire's nERD-based NFL power rankings, the Lions are the NFL's top squad and are the only team to rank in the top six in both offense and defense.

This week, Detroit goes on the road to face the Houston Texans. A road win over a quality foe could push the Lions past KC. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite.

Spread

Detroit Lions
@
Houston Texans
Nov 11 1:20am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +3500

It feels like the Cincinnati Bengals have been left for dead, but they're still very much alive, boasting the 12th-shortest Super Bowl odds after winning three of their last four.

Cincy has a massive game this Thursday at the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore is 6-3 while the Bengals are 4-5. With a win, Cincinnati will be just one game behind the Ravens. With a loss, the Bengals will be three games back, so this is a pivotal TNF clash for both sides. The Bengals are 6.5-point underdogs.

Spread

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Nov 8 1:15am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds: +7000

The Arizona Cardinals are trending in the right direction, winning four of their past five -- including three in a row -- after a 1-3 start to the campaign. This good run started with a surprising Week 5 road win over the San Francisco 49ers, 24-23, and the Cards have given themselves a shot in the NFC West, with Arizona currently holding a half-game lead atop the division.

As things stand now, Arizona is listed at +220 odds to win the NFC West, with the Niners a +105 favorite. The Cardinals host San Fran in Week 18, a matchup that could decide the division.

NFC West Winner 2024-25
San Francisco 49ers
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup