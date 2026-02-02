Pistons vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Pistons vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and ALT

The Denver Nuggets (33-17) are 6-point underdogs as they try to build on a six-game road win streak when they take on the Detroit Pistons (36-12) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and ALT. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Pistons vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -6 224.5 -230 +190

Pistons vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (68.9%)

Pistons vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 26 times in 48 games with a set spread.

In the Nuggets' 50 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 21 times out of 50 chances this season.

Nuggets games this year have hit the over 31 times in 50 opportunities (62%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 14 times in 25 opportunities at home, and it has covered 12 times in 23 opportunities in away games.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 10 of 25 home matchups (40%). On the road, they have hit the over in 11 of 23 games (47.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Denver has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 12-12-0 record) than on the road (.654, 17-9-0).

Looking at the over/under, Nuggets games have finished over more often at home (15 of 24, 62.5%) than away (16 of 26, 61.5%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.2 points, 5.6 boards and 9.8 assists.

Jalen Duren averages 18 points, 10.7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.6 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.3 points for the Nuggets, plus 12 boards and 10.7 assists.

Jamal Murray's numbers on the season are 25.5 points, 4.4 boards and 7.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 43.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples (ninth in league).

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 15 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 50.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 treys.

Per game, Bruce Brown gives the Nuggets 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

