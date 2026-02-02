2 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Monday 2/2/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

New Orleans Pelicans at Charlotte Hornets

This is a high bar to clear. I like the Charlotte Hornets' offense to do it tonight versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Home Team Total Points Over Feb 2 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Charlotte is sixth in offensive rating for the season. Over the last 10 games, the Hornets lead the league in offensive rating. This team can fill it up, and with shooters like LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller, this is a group that can get hot in a hurry.

The Pels are a delightful matchup for Charlotte's long-range marksmen. The Pelicans surrender the third-highest three-point attempt rate (44.8%). They give up the most made triples per game to small forwards (3.2) as well as the second-most per night to shooting guards (3.7).

Charlotte is averaging 119.8 points per game over its last six outings. In a delightful home matchup against a New Orleans squad that is 26th in defensive rating and lets up gobs of three-point attempts, the Hornets can clear 119.5 points.

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Clippers

For the season, Ivica Zubac is averaging 14.5 points and 11.0 rebounds. I'm intrigued by his near-even money double-double odds tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Ivica Zubac -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Sixers are a fairly neutral matchup for Zubac. Philly is allowing 21.3 points per game to centers as well as 14.0 boards per game -- both of which are right around league-average marks.

Zubac posted a monster 14-point, 20-rebound double-double last night, and he's averaged a double-double in each of the past three months, including clips of 12.3 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in January.

For tonight, Zubac is listed at -188 odds to score 10-plus points and -390 odds to snag 10-plus rebounds. Points will likely be the tougher hurdle, but Zubac has netted at least 10 points in seven of his past eight games.

In all, Zubac has a double-double in four of his last six outings, and I like him to do it again today at these -110 odds.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.