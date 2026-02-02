Kansas at Texas Tech Prediction, Betting Picks and Player Props

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for Kansas vs. Texas Tech.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Kansas at Texas Tech Betting Picks

Texas Tech has been lights out at home this season, and I like them to cover tonight versus the Jayhawks.

The Red Raiders are 11-0 at home this season, including wins over BYU (by 13) and Houston (by 4) over their previous two home contests.

Kansas, meanwhile, is 3-3 in true road games. They've played only one road game against a ranked team, and in that one, they lost by 13 at North Carolina.

Kansas star guard Darryn Peterson is expected to play, and his points prop is set at 19.5 -- which hints at a full workload for the potential No. 1 pick. While a healthy Peterson makes Kansas a better team, the Jayhawks are just 8-3 with Peterson in the lineup, with all three losses coming by at least six points. Plus, Peterson has topped 30 minutes in a game just once since January 13, including only 20 minutes this past weekend in a showdown with BYU.

These teams enter today coming off very different results. Kansas won said clash with BYU, which was maybe KU's best win of the year. Tech, on the other hand, lost by eight at UCF and is likely desperate to get back on track.

Playing at home, the Red Raiders can do just that against a Jayhawks team that hasn't been all that great on the road.

Texas Tech star JT Toppin has been a monster on the glass this season, particularly at home, and I like him to notch at least 10 boards versus Kansas.

Across 10 home games this season, Toppin is averaging 11.5 rebounds per night. He's snagged at least 10 boards in nine of his past 10 games, including seven of eight Big 12 contests.

Rebounding will likely be a priority tonight for Texas Tech because they just got slaughtered on the glass in the aforementioned loss at UCF. In that game, UCF recorded a whopping 40.0% offensive rebound rate and out-rebounded the Red Raiders 34-22. Toppin had 10 rebounds in the game, but no other Red Raider had more than three.

I'm backing Toppin to hit double-digit rebounds on Monday.

