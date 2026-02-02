Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 2

Clippers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, February 2, 2026

Monday, February 2, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Peacock and NBCS-PH

The Los Angeles Clippers (23-25) are only 2-point favorites as they look to continue a five-game home win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (27-21) on Monday, February 2, 2026 at Intuit Dome. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCS-PH. The point total is 220.5 in the matchup.

Clippers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 220.5 -130 +110

Clippers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Clippers win (54.4%)

Clippers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 24-24-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 25-22-1 against the spread this season.

Clippers games have gone over the total 26 times this season.

76ers games this year have gone over the total in 25 of 48 opportunities (52.1%).

Los Angeles sports an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as it does on the road.

The Clippers have gone over the over/under in 11 of 22 home games (50%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 15 of 26 matchups (57.7%).

This year, Philadelphia is 12-15-1 at home against the spread (.429 winning percentage). Away, it is 13-7-0 ATS (.650).

In terms of the over/under, 76ers games have gone over 15 of 28 times at home (53.6%), and 10 of 20 on the road (50%).

Clippers Leaders

James Harden is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 boards and 8.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 27.6 points, 6.2 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Ivica Zubac averages 14.5 points, 11 rebounds and 2.2 assists, shooting 61% from the floor (seventh in NBA).

John Collins averages 13.5 points, 4.9 boards and 0.9 assists, shooting 55.7% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 2.9 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 29.2 points for the 76ers, plus 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

VJ Edgecombe averages 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is also making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

Joel Embiid averages 26.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He is making 49% of his shots from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.

Quentin Grimes averages 13.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Andre Drummond's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 8.7 boards and 0.8 assists per game. He is making 50% of his shots from the floor.

