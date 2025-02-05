Super Bowl LIX Chiefs vs. Eagles: Schedule, Time, Betting Odds

Super Bowl LIX is just days away as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will take the field on Sunday, February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Super Bowl, including the schedule, time, and betting odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LIX Schedule

Super Bowl LIX takes place on Sunday February 9th, 2025. Before the big game kicks off, there are numerous pre-game festivities on tap for Sunday.

1 pm: Pre-game coverage begins on FOX

Pre-game coverage begins on FOX 2 pm : Puppy Bowl kicks off on TBS

: Puppy Bowl kicks off on TBS ~3 pm : Kick of Destiny 3 takes place on FOX

: Kick of Destiny 3 takes place on FOX 3:30 pm : Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX

: Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX 4 pm : Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert ft. Post Malone

: Super Bowl LIX YouTube Tailgate Concert ft. Post Malone 6:30 pm : Super Bowl LIX kicks off on FOX

: Super Bowl LIX kicks off on FOX ~8 pm : Super Bowl LIX halftime show ft. Kendrick Lamar and SZA

: Super Bowl LIX halftime show ft. Kendrick Lamar and SZA ~10 pm: Post-game coverage begins on FOX

All times Eastern.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Start?

The Super Bowl will kick off at 6:30 pm ET. FOX will have 5 and half hours of pre-game coverage before the game starting at 1 pm.

Check out the full breakdown on the FOX broadcast crew for Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Here are the current Super Bowl LIX odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

