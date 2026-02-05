Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA

Two of the league's top scorers match up when Devin Booker (15th, 25.4 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (31-20) host Stephen Curry (ninth, 27.2 PPG) and the Golden State Warriors (27-24) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video and NBCS-BA. The Suns are 6.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 219.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6.5 219.5 -250 +205

Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (58.5%)

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 33 times in 51 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 23-27-1 this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times this season.

Warriors games this year have hit the over 56.9% of the time (29 out of 51 games with a set point total).

Phoenix owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (16-7-1) than it does on the road (17-9-1).

The Suns have hit the over on the total in eight of 24 home games (33.3%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 14 of 27 matchups (51.9%).

Against the spread, Golden State has been better at home (13-12-1) than away (10-15-0).

Warriors games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (15 times out of 26) than on the road (14 of 25) this season.

Suns Leaders

Booker is averaging 25.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4 rebounds.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 20.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44% from the floor and 35.8% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Mark Williams is averaging 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Warriors Leaders

Curry averages 27.2 points, 3.5 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 46.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from 3-point range, with 4.5 triples per game (first in league).

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.4 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is draining 41.3% of his shots from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 treys.

The Warriors are receiving 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Moses Moody.

The Warriors receive 8 points per game from Quinten Post, plus 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

