Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Pistons vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and MNMT2

The Detroit Pistons (37-12) are heavily favored (-14.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (13-36) at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on FDSDET and MNMT2. The matchup's point total is set at 226.5.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -14.5 226.5 -820 +570

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (89.8%)

Pistons vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pistons have covered the spread 26 times over 49 games with a set spread.

The Wizards have played 49 games, with 21 wins against the spread.

This season, 22 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 24 of 49 set point totals (49%).

Against the spread, Detroit has fared better at home, covering 14 times in 26 home games, and 12 times in 23 road games.

The Pistons have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (42.3%) than games on the road (47.8%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .462 (12-14-0). On the road, it is .391 (9-14-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (13 of 26), and 47.8% of the time on the road (11 of 23).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 5.5 boards and 9.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 1.8 assists and 10.7 boards.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.6 points, 6 boards and 2.7 assists.

Isaiah Stewart averages 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 53.5% from the floor.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 49.6% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1 trey.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 15.3 points, 5.6 boards and 5 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Bub Carrington averages 10.1 points, 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists. He is sinking 40% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per game.

The Wizards are getting 7.2 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

The Wizards are receiving 12.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Tre Johnson.

