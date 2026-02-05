Magic vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: YES and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (25-24) are double-digit, 11.5-point favorites against the Brooklyn Nets (13-36) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on YES and FDSFL. The matchup has an over/under set at 213.5 points.

Magic vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -11.5 213.5 -559 +420

Magic vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (76.1%)

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Magic have registered a 19-30-0 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 49 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 24 times this season.

Nets games this year have hit the over on 21 of 49 set point totals (42.9%).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 24 opportunities at home, and it has covered eight times in 25 opportunities on the road.

The Magic have gone over the over/under in 12 of 24 home games (50%), compared to 12 of 25 road games (48%).

This season, Brooklyn is 11-12-1 at home against the spread (.458 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-11-2 ATS (.480).

Looking at the over/under, Nets games have finished over more frequently at home (11 of 24, 45.8%) than away (10 of 25, 40%).

Magic Leaders

Desmond Bane is averaging 19.2 points, 4.3 boards and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.6 points, 4.8 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.8 points, 4.1 boards and 4 assists per game, shooting 45.6% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 2.1 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 6.1 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Michael Porter Jr. provides the Nets 25.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Nic Claxton's numbers on the season are 12.2 points, 7.3 boards and 4 assists per game. He is sinking 57.8% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

Day'Ron Sharpe's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is making 61% of his shots from the floor.

The Nets receive 13 points per game from Noah Clowney, plus 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

Per game, Egor Demin provides the Nets 10.5 points, 3.1 boards and 3.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

