Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Hawks vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Atlanta Hawks (25-27) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites against the Utah Jazz (16-35) on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup's point total is 238.5.

Hawks vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -10.5 238.5 -370 +295

Hawks vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (74.7%)

Hawks vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Hawks are 26-26-0 against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 51 games, with 27 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 27 times out of 51 chances this season.

Jazz games this season have gone over the total in 31 of 51 opportunities (60.8%).

When playing at home, Atlanta sports a worse record against the spread (9-14-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (17-12-0).

The Hawks have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 10 of 23 home matchups (43.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 17 of 29 games (58.6%).

Utah has performed better against the spread at home (15-12-0) than on the road (12-12-0) this year.

Looking at the over/under, Jazz games have gone over 19 of 27 times at home (70.4%), and 12 of 24 on the road (50%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 23.2 points, 10.5 boards and 8 assists.

Dyson Daniels averages 11.4 points, 6.5 boards and 6.3 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 20.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 24.2 points, 4 boards and 6.6 assists. He is also draining 45.9% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Lauri Markkanen's numbers on the season are 27.4 points, 7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 47.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 11.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He is draining 50.1% of his shots from the floor.

Kyle Filipowski averages 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He is draining 48.2% of his shots from the floor.

