Lakers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 5

Lakers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (29-21) are 4-point underdogs against Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The game starts at 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5.

Lakers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -4 232.5 -176 +148

Lakers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lakers win (57.6%)

Lakers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 26 times in 49 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the 76ers are 27-22-1 this year.

Lakers games have gone over the total 28 times out of 50 chances this season.

76ers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 52% of the time (26 out of 50 games with a set point total).

At home, Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread (10-9-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-13-0).

Looking at over/unders, the Lakers hit the over more consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 20 opportunities this season (75%). In road games, they have hit the over 13 times in 29 opportunities (44.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Philadelphia has a lower winning percentage at home (.429, 12-15-1 record) than away (.682, 15-7-0).

76ers games have gone above the over/under 53.6% of the time at home (15 of 28), and 50% of the time on the road (11 of 22).

Lakers Leaders

Doncic is averaging 33.4 points, 8.7 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

LeBron James is averaging 22 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Jake LaRavia is averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2 assists.

Austin Reaves is averaging 26.1 points, 6 assists and 5.2 boards.

76ers Leaders

Maxey's numbers on the season are 28.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.4 triples (fifth in NBA).

Per game, VJ Edgecombe gets the 76ers 15.1 points, 5.3 boards and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.

Joel Embiid's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.8% of his shots from the field and 30.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

The 76ers get 13 points per game from Quentin Grimes, plus 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

The 76ers receive 6.9 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 8.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists.

