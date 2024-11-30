Suns vs. Warriors NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 30

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily

The Golden State Warriors (12-6) are underdogs (+2.5) in their attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (10-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at Footprint Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and AZFamily. The point total for the matchup is 229.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2.5 229.5 -152 +128

Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (54.8%)

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread six times over 18 games with a set spread.

The Warriors are 11-7-0 against the spread this season.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times this season.

Warriors games this season have eclipsed the over/under 10 times in 18 opportunities (55.6%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-4-0) than it has at home (2-8-0).

When playing at home, the Suns exceed the over/under 60% of the time (six of 10 games). They hit the over more often in road games, eclipsing the total in 75% of games (six of eight).

Golden State's winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (5-3-0). On the road, it is .600 (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Warriors' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, four of eight) than away (60%, six of 10).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.6 points, 3.6 boards and 6.5 assists.

Tyus Jones averages 11.1 points, 2.7 boards and 7.1 assists, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 3.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.4 points, 2.2 assists and 6.1 boards.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 42% from the field.

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is also draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range, with 4.3 triples per contest (third in league).

Per game, Draymond Green gives the Warriors 8.6 points, 6.5 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1 block.

Andrew Wiggins' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The Warriors get 15.6 points per game from Buddy Hield, plus 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Warriors get 13.6 points per game from Jonathan Kuminga, plus 4.3 boards and 1.9 assists.

