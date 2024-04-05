Suns vs. Timberwolves NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 5

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

The Minnesota Timberwolves (53-23) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to extend a four-game road winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (45-31) on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 216.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4.5 -106 -114 216.5 -110 -110 -184 +154

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (54.6%)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 32 times this season (32-42-2).

The Timberwolves have played 76 games, with 39 wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 35 times this season.

Timberwolves games this season have eclipsed the over/under 37 times in 76 opportunities (48.7%).

Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread in home games (15-22-1) than it does in road games (17-20-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in 18 of 38 home matchups (47.4%). In road games, they have hit the over in 17 of 38 games (44.7%).

Minnesota has been better against the spread on the road (21-16-1) than at home (18-19-1) this season.

Timberwolves games have finished above the over/under less frequently at home (17 times out of 38) than on the road (20 of 38) this season.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.5 points, 6.7 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 27.6 points, 4.7 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 11 boards and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the floor.

Grayson Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

Bradley Beal averages 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Anthony Edwards provides the Timberwolves 26.1 points, 5.5 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves are getting 13.7 points, 12.9 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Rudy Gobert.

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Mike Conley averages 11.3 points, 2.8 boards and 6 assists. He is sinking 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with 2.3 treys per game.

The Timberwolves are getting 6.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

