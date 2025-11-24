Suns vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 24

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025

Monday, November 24, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Peacock

The Phoenix Suns (11-6) are 5.5-point underdogs as they try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (10-4) on Monday, November 24, 2025 at PHX Arena. The game airs at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Suns vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 226.5 -220 +184

Suns vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (61.5%)

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread nine times over 14 games with a set spread.

The Suns have played 17 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

This season, Rockets games have hit the over 10 times out of 17 chances.

Suns games this season have hit the over on eight of 17 set point totals (47.1%).

Houston has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (6-1-0) than it has at home (3-4-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in four of seven home games (57.1%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in six of seven matchups (85.7%).

Phoenix has been better against the spread at home (8-1-1) than away (3-3-1) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have gone over three of 10 times at home (30%), and five of seven on the road (71.4%).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun's numbers on the season are 22.7 points, 10 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 made treys.

Amen Thompson's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 6.4 boards and 5 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 14.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Reed Sheppard averages 13.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 48.8% from downtown (third in league), with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Steven Adams averages 6 points, 9.4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gives the Suns 26.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns receive 11.4 points per game from Collin Gillespie, plus 4.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Per game, Mark Williams gets the Suns 12.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples (10th in league).

The Suns are getting 21.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

