Suns vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSDET, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Detroit Pistons (34-11) are favored (by 4 points) to build on a four-game road win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (28-19) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 215.5.

Suns vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -4 215.5 -176 +148

Suns vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (52%)

Suns vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons are 24-20-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns are 30-15-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Pistons games have hit the over 20 times out of 47 chances.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 19 times in 47 opportunities (40.4%).

Detroit has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 13 times in 24 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 11 times in 21 opportunities in road games.

When playing at home, the Pistons exceed the total 41.7% of the time (10 of 24 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, topping the total in 47.6% of games (10 of 21).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.667, 14-6-1 record) than away (.615, 16-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over less often at home (six of 21, 28.6%) than away (13 of 26, 50%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.3 points, 9.8 assists and 5.7 boards.

Jalen Duren averages 17.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 63.1% from the floor (sixth in NBA).

Ausar Thompson is averaging 10.8 points, 2.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds.

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 52.8% from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.7 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.2% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.9 triples.

The Suns receive 20.5 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Suns are receiving 12.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.2 points, 4.9 boards and 3 assists. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 33.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

