Suns vs. Mavericks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 26

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Saturday, October 26, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) at Footprint Center on Saturday, October 26, 2024. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on AZFamily and KFAA. The matchup's over/under is set at 141.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 -120 -116 141.5 -120 -116 -166 +118

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (59.1%)

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Suns covered 35 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

The Mavericks had an ATS record of 13-15 as underdogs of 1.5 points or more last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 37 times in Suns games.

In 82 Mavericks games last season, 37 of them hit the over.

In home games last season, Phoenix owned a worse record against the spread (16-24-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-21-1).

Last year, Dallas was 21-20-0 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). On the road, it was 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant posted 27.1 points, 6.6 boards and 5.0 assists last year.

Devin Booker's numbers last season were 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He made 49.2% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Jusuf Nurkic posted 10.9 points, 11.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Tyus Jones recorded 12.0 points, 2.7 boards and 7.3 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Grayson Allen averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 46.1% from 3-point range (first in league), with 2.7 treys per game.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic posted 33.9 points, 9.2 boards and 9.8 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 1.4 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving put up 25.6 points, 5.0 boards and 5.2 assists last year, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in NBA).

Daniel Gafford averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 72.5% from the field (first in league).

Klay Thompson collected 17.9 points, 2.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

P.J. Washington put up 12.9 points, 1.9 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

